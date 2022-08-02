Letters to the editor: July 28

Trump shouldn’t be allowed to run for office again

First I would like to say I am proud to be an American.

This is a great country to live in. I thank God that the Jan. 6 committee meetings have been televised. This in itself shows the freedom we have in America.

The insurrection that took place on Jan. 6 sickens me. How anyone can believe anything that Donald Trump says is truly amazing to me. How can anyone not see that after seeing and hearing what took place that day and still believe in him. He lied about everything.

He tried to get our government overthrown. People died because of him. Is that what a president is supposed to do? I think not but he didn’t care about anyone but himself. All he wanted was power and that’s all he still wants to this day.

I only hope he is indicted and serves a lot of time for what he did. I hope he can never run for any office again. I can only hope and pray that his followers admit he is not fit to ever run for president again.

One more thing I have seen that people need to think about. There was a golden statue made in the image of Trump. Does that not remind people of the golden calf in the Bible? Think about it — please!

— Bobbie Troutman

Salisbury