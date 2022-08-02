Blotter for Aug. 2

In Salisbury Police Department reports

• A firearm was reported stolen from a residence on South Link Avenue sometime between 4:30 and 5 p.m. July 28. Total estimated loss was $430.

• A resident reported someone had hit his vehicle on Mooresville Road, causing damage, then leaving the scene, sometime just before 6 p.m. July 29.

• A larceny was reported on Statesville Boulevard sometimes between 5:30 and 7:15 p.m. July 29.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• Deputies made a traffic stop and issued charges to two men July 28 after seeing both vehicles at high rates of speed on I-85 in the area of East Innes Street. Uriah Kennedy was charged with speeding (170 mph in a 70 mph zone), careless and reckless driving, failure to heed blue lights and sirens, and operating an unregistered vehicle. Stanton Bailey was charged with speeding (170 mph in a 70 mph zone), careless and reckless driving, failure to heed blue lights and siren, and displaying an expired registration sticker.

• The theft of a motor vehicle was reported from Goodman Lake Road around 12:45 p.m. July 28.

• Joshua Aaron Yost, 33, was arrested July 28 and charged with simple possession of controlled substance.

• Tommy Guy Long, 43, was arrested July 28 and charged with possession of heroin.

• Carl Anthony Harris, 28, was arrested July 28 and charged with sale/delivery of control substance.

