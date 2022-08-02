Area Sports: Wake Forest offers Harris

From staff reports

Jayden “Juke” Harris, a rising junior guard at Salisbury, has been offered by Wake Forest.

HS football

The 4th annual Rowan County Jamboree is scheduled for Aug. 12.

Gates open at 4:15 for five scrimmages. See Scoreboard for the schedule.

Admission is $7. Security, including metal detectors, will be in place.

HS baseball

South Rowan second baseman Ty Hubbard and East Rowan shortstop Cobb Hightower were named first team All-State by High School OT.

East outfielder Aiden Schenck and pitcher/infielder Cameron Padgett made the second team.

South Rowan shortstop Nathan Chrismon and South center fielder Kane Kepley were third-team picks. The Honorable Mention list includes West Rowan’s Casey Gouge, South’s Haiden Leffew and East’s Chance Mako.

•••

South Rowan was recognized for academic excellence by the American Baseball Coaches Association.

College basketball

Central Cabarrus’ twin guards Carson Daniel and Chase Daniel committed to Catawba’s basketball program.

The 6-foot-1 rising senior guards are great students and dynamic players.

Local golf

Chris Owen shot 69-71 — 140 and won the Club Championship at Warrior.

William Little was runnerup with 72-73 — 145.

Robert Shoaf shot 71-70 — 141 to win his second straight Warrior Senior Championship. Jimmy Christy shot 76-72 — 148 for second place.

•••

Michael Swaringen shot 67-70 — 137 to win the Dugan Aycock Davidson County Amateur. Mitchell Swaringen finished second with 69-75 — 144.

•••

The McCanless Couples played a Captain’s Choice on Sunday. The first-place team was Crystal Clement, Larry Clifton and Richard Long. The second-place team was Susan Wydner, Ty Cobb, Peggy McManus and Jay Straeter.

Straeter won longest putt. Closest to the pin was Clifton.

•••

Nick Lyerly (East Rowan, UNC Greensboro) gets started in the Western Amateur on Tuesday.

•••

Local golfers Michael Childress, Charlie Barr and John McCoy get started in the NC Match Play Championship in Wilmington on Wednesday.

•••

Frank Adams III won a U.S. Kids Piedmont Tour event at Oak Hollow in High Point with 42.

Summer baseball

Steven Smith (West Rowan, Caldwell Community College) helped the Mooresville Spinners win the Southern Collegiate Baseball Championship.

•••

Carson rising senior Emory Taylor had a big summer for the Charlotte Megastars travel team.

•••

Bo Rusher (Salisbury, Gardner-Webb) went 3-for-3 with four RBIs for the High Point-Thomasville Coastal Plain League team on Sunday.

•••

Brunswick’s Logan Rogers (Carson, Southeastern CC) racked up Player of the Week honors in the Old North State League. He hit .778 for the week. Rogers signed with Catawba.

Pro football

Keion Adams (Salisbury) has made seven tackles in the last two games for the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the CFL.

•••

Forner Mooresville and N.C. State lineman J.R. Sweezy signed a one-day contract with Seattle so he could retire as a Seahawk.

A defensive lineman at N.C. State, Sweezy played in two Super Bowls on the o-line with the Seahawks.