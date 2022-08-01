Ask Us: What is being built next to Maranatha Bible Church?

Editor’s note: Ask Us is a weekly feature published online Mondays and in print on Tuesdays. We’ll seek to answer your questions about items or trends in Rowan County. Have a question? Email it to askus@salisburypost.com.

SALISBURY — A reader sent a question to the Post asking about what is being built on the parcel of land beside Maranatha Bible Church on Statesville Boulevard in Salisbury.

According to the City of Salisbury Zoning Administrator Teresa Barringer, a family unit apartment complex is currently under master plan approval to become Brightleaf Terrace.

The housing facility will be an 80-unit complex. It is currently in the construction approval phase but it is unclear when the building will be complete. This is due to supply and demand issue with supplies, which has been a common issue with start-ups this year.