Resident’s Guide sent out to homes around Salisbury

SALISBURY — The city of Salisbury’s “Resident’s Guide” is en route to homes around the community, bringing local residents a chance to learn more about all the city has to offer in 2022 and beyond.

The guide is focused on keeping the community connected by including information about local board and commission meetings, activities, community events and more.

In addition, this year’s guide also includes a “new resident checklist” for any recent arrivals in Salisbury. The checklist covers everything from how to get signed up with local utilities to learning more about schools and employers, and everything in between.

Downtown Salisbury has the center pages in the guide, focusing on the happenings around the bustling downtown district for those who live nearby, while the city’s sustainability initiative includes information on how to keep trash and yards taken care of across the community.

Part of the guide focuses on public safety and local law enforcement questions, and there is an overview of Salisbury’s plans as part of the Looking Forward 2040 community blueprint.

For those who haven’t received their copy in the mail yet, the guide can also be found online at SalisburyNC.gov/ResidentsGuide.