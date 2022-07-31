COVID-19 cases continue to rise across Rowan County

SALISBURY — As the BA.5 variant of COVID-19 continues to spread across the state, Rowan County has dealt with its own increase in the county of COVID cases as the end of summer approaches.

According to the latest information, released on Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says there are now 498 cases of the virus reported in the country, with 16 new, confirmed hospital admissions due to COVID-19.

The Rowan County Department of Health reported on Friday that the county was “seeing a 29% positivity rate in agency testing.”

This comes just a week after Rowan county was moved into the “high risk” category for COVID-19 cases around the state. The number of counties under that classification continues to grow, with 61 now being deemed “high risk” out of the total 100 counties across the state.

As the summer heads into fall and schools reopen and people return home from vacations, the county health department is asking everyone in the community to practice caution at this time.

“First and foremost, it is important that everyone, who is eligible, get vaccinated and/or boosted as soon as they can. In addition to getting vaccinated and/or boosted, it is important that we become more diligent in practicing the 3Ws once again. With frequent hand washing, the practice of social distancing and the wearing of a face mask once again in public, we can continue to reduce the spread of COVID even more,” the health department posted.

“Please keep in mind for many who have become sick recently with COVID-19, particularly those who are fully vaccinated and boosted, their symptoms have been a sore throat, runny nose and fatigue,” the department’s website says.

“If you do start feeling sick and/or you have been around someone that is positive, we highly encourage you to get tested as soon as possible,” the department recommends. “If you do test positive, you should isolate yourself for five days; and if you have a fever, you should not come out of isolation until you are 24 hours fever-free without the help of medicine. Once you leave isolation and are fever-free for 24 hours, you still need to continue to wear a mask for another five days.”

Anyone with further questions is asked to contact Rowan County Public Health at 980-432-1800 or by emailing the department at covid-19@rowancountync.gov. For those looking for more information about vaccinations and boosters, call 704-216-8777 and choose option 3.