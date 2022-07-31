Blotter for July 31

By Elisabeth Strillacci

In Salisbury Police reports

• Officers investigated a report of shots fired into a vehicle on Laurel Pointe Circle that occurred sometime around 3 a.m. July 27. The owner of a vehicle found a bullet hole in the back left side of the car and a possible graze mark on the trunk. Residents reported having heard seven shots fired. Police were not called until 10:20 a.m.

• Terry Lee Logan, 33, was arrested July 28 and charged with misdemeanor larceny.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• Deputies took a report of a burglary on Castor Road that occurred sometime between 4 p.m. July 22 and 10 a.m. July 27. Total estimated loss $300.

• A report was taken of theft from a motor vehicle on West Kerr Street that occurred sometime between 10 and 11 a.m. July 27. Total estimated loss $250.

• Deputies investigated a report of property damage caused by bullet holes at a business on N.C. Hwy. 152 in Rockwell that happened between 4 p.m. July 21 and 1 p.m. July 22. A customer reported to the business that there was a bullet hole in the lobby, and upon further investigation, three bullet holes were found in the exterior of the business, and two holes were found inside with no bullet, while a third bullet had lodged in the door frame. Estimated cost of the damage was $300.

• James Crudup, 20, was arrested July 27 and charged with possession of marijuana.

