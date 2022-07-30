Library Notes: Rowan Public Library’s Summer Reading comes to an end with chances to win prizes

Rowan Public Library

Land Ho! As Rowan Public Library’s Summer Reading 2022 comes to an end, the excitement for the “Oceans of Possibilities” Summer Reading finales and the announcement of prize winners is upon us. Readers of all ages have logged their reading hours for prize eligibility and have enjoyed RPL programs and events for an unforgettable summer of ocean-themed fun. Children and Adult prize winners will be announced at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 3. The video for this pre-recorded virtual finale will be posted to RPL’s Facebook page (@rowanpubliclibrary). So, prepare to drop anchor, come ashore and see what treasures await!

The library offered a variety of opportunities to win different types of prizes and attend entertaining and enjoyable programs. This year, Summer Reading participants were invited to check out all RPL locations for a chance to win a pizza party. Patrons who visited all four RPL branches with a provided raffle entry form received a stamp specific to each branch. When participants obtained all four stamps on their form, the completed entries submitted by July 30 were entered for a chance to win the pizza party. The winner will be announced at the prerecorded Virtual Children’s and Adult’s Summer Reading Finale.

Children ages 10 and under earned prizes after logging 5, 10, 15 and 20 reading hours. There were prizes for babies and toddlers, preschoolers and school age children (rising K-fifth grade). Children who read 20 hours also received a special reader’s certificate, a coupon for South Main Book Company, and one entry in the Super Reader Raffle. For every additional 20 hours read, children received another special reader’s certificate and an additional Super Reading Prize Raffle entry. All children’s reading hours must be submitted to READsquared by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, to qualify for prize raffles.

What is the Super Reader Prize Raffle? Each branch offers a prize for its Super Readers ages 0-5 and 6-10. There are a total of eight Super Reader Raffle prizes awarded system wide. Super Reader Raffle prize winners will be announced at the pre-recorded Virtual Children’s and Adult’s Summer Reading Finale. For more information about Children’s Summer Reading, contact Wendy at Wendy.Campbell@rowancountync.gov or 704-216-8258.

Adults ages 18 and up, including 2022 high school graduates, win prizes based on their reading hours. All adult reading hours must be submitted to READsquared by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, to qualify for prizes and prize raffles. The top 5 adult readers with the highest number of logged hours win Amazon gift cards: first place wins a $75 Amazon gift card; second place prize is $50; and third, fourth, and fifth places are $25 each. Adults who place sixth through 10th place will receive a goody bag that includes an “Oceans of Possibilities” themed reading light.

Adults were also invited to submit a short story for the “Tales of Possibility Short Story Contest.” All submissions were to be submitted by July 24 to be eligible to win. The winning entry received an award certificate and a gift basket and has been notified of their winnings. All Adult Summer Reading prize winners will be announced at the prerecorded Virtual Children’s and Adults Summer Reading Finale on Wednesday, Aug. 3, at noon. For more information about Adults’ Summer Reading, contact Abby at Abigail.Hardison@rowancountync.gov or 704-216-8248.

Teens ages 11 to 17 (rising sixth-12th graders) were eligible for raffle tickets for chances to win special prizes. These raffle tickets were earned for time spent reading books, magazines, articles, graphic novels and/or listening to audiobooks. While reading hours can be recorded in READsquared until July 31, teen reading hours had to be entered by July 24 to be eligible to win prizes at the Teen Summer Reading Finale and National Teen Lock-In on July 29. Raffle prize winners were announced at the Lock-In, where teens enjoyed a special after-hours experience at Rowan Public Library Headquarters in Salisbury. Attendance at the Lock-In was not required for teens to win or claim their prizes. Teen prize winners have been notified of their winnings. Teen prizes included a Kindle 10 with accessories, South Main Book Company gift cards, an ocean wave projector and more. For more information about Teen Summer Reading, contact Amanda at amanda.Brill@rowancountync.gov or 704-216-8268.

Rowan Public Library’s Summer Reading programs and events are sponsored by the Friends of Rowan Public Library. For information about the Friends of RPL, visit www.friendsofrpl.org. For more information about Summer Reading or future programs and events, visit www.rowanpubliclibrary.org or call 980-432-8670.