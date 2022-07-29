Soulfull Nutrition wraps up construction for opening in August

SALISBURY — A nutritious stop is coming to downtown Salisbury on Aug. 6 that features healthy treats and meal replacement shakes for any time of day.

Mariah Bosworth had a vision for her shop on East Innes Street after moving to Rowan County last December. Coming from Wilmington, the rich history of Salisbury inspired her to open her shop offering health shakes and baked goods, with an interior boasting a modern Victorian aesthetic. Wallace Realty set her up with the “perfect spot for the shop.”

The idea of opening a gourmet café was originally a thought that came as a joke to Bosworth. She had tried a fruity pebble shake from Steadfast Nutrition in Wilmington that impressed her taste buds while being good for her.

“I kind of said ‘I could do this’ as a joke,” Bosworth said. “But I began to think about it and instead said, ‘why couldn’t I do this?'”

Her husband, meanwhile, accepted a job offer in Salisbury that brought the Bosworth family to the city. Victor Wallace gave them a tour of downtown, and it only made the founder of Soulfull Nutrition fall in love with the area even more. After months of research, Alyssa Hunter, owner of the Steadfast Nutrition in Wilmington, came up in May to help jumpstart the shop’s journey with Wallace Realty.

Bosworth signed the lease in June, and with help with funding and construction by the realty company, the finishing touches are all that is left to prepare for the big opening. The doors will open at 10 a.m. Aug. 6, and there will be giveaways for customers while Bosworth accepts employment applications.

Community members can expect a wide variety of shakes with customizable options to fit their health needs. Scoops of vitamins, collagen and fat burners can be added to any items on the extensive menu of drink options. A unique feature includes ‘loaded teas’ that are packed with antioxidants, caffeine and loads of juice.

The array of treats does not stop with items to sip. Dairy-free desserts such as protein cake pops and donuts, yogurt parfaits and waffles are also available for a snack. In the future, Bosworth plans to add vegan foods along with matcha tea. A full menu can be found by scanning the QR code found on the business’ Instagram, @soulfullnutrition.nc and its Facebook page.

Athletes will also benefit from the East Innes Street café through Herbalife 24 products such as pre-workout and protein powders. Skincare treatments can also be ordered through the business.

The shop will feature a kid’s corner with toys and activities to entertain while the adults lounge on couches and perch at tables to relax. The vision board on the Facebook page features a color palette of pale grays and pinks with floral accents for a peaceful feng shui.

For Bosworth, her passion for and excitement about Soulfull Nutrition has been her favorite part of the process.

“I’m so happy to really share who I am through this shop,” she said. “It’s girly, healthy and it’s something I can call mine.”

The shop is still looking for employees and also offers internship opportunities for those interested in business, marketing or nutrition.

Soulfull Nutrition is located at 123A E. Innes Street in Salisbury. Store hours are from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.