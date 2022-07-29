Blotter for July 29

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A resident of Goodman Drive reported stolen property at 10:20 a.m. July 26.

• An attempted theft on Ed Weaver Road was reported to have occurred between 4 a.m. July 25 and 4:36 p.m. July 26.

• A dirt bike was reported stolen from Larin Way between 7:50 p.m. July 22 and 7:51 p.m. July 26. Total estimated loss $4,000.

• Mckenzie Faye Carter, 22, was arrested July 26 and charged with simple possession of a controlled substance.

• Sarah Amy Toledo, 38, was arrested July 26 and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

• Angela Robin Daniels, 30, was arrested July 26 and charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.