Wildlife Association hosts NC Junior Skeet Shooting Championships

SALISBURY — Some of the best amateur skeet shooters, not only in the state but across the country, came out to compete in Salisbury on Saturday morning.

The North Carolina Junior Skeet Shooting Championships were hosted by the Rowan County Wildlife Association at the shooting range on Majolica Road and dozens came out to test their skill against the best in the region.

The event involved a 12-gauge competition with shooters broken down into sub-junior, junior and college-age levels. Participants ranged from 10 years old to college age.

Kurt Culbert, a member of the local wildlife association, said participants got a chance to shoot at 100 targets over the course of the event.

Two of the participants shot perfect scores, connecting on every single target, while several others hit 98 or 99 of the targets.

Culbert said the “exceptional shotgun fields” in Rowan County and “wonderful targets” offered on five different fields at the site helped to make this tournament stand out for the competitors.

He also noted that a number of local benefactors stepped up to ensure that the tournament did not require entry or ammunition fees and that each competitor got a free lunch and T-shirt after the event.

“We want to make sure that the kids have fun. This is something that took a lot of people in the community working together to make sure that these kids have a memorable day,” Culbert said.

Winners received a belt buckle to commemorate the day and Culbert speculated that many could win more buckles in state tournaments and compete nationally.

The Rowan County Wildlife Association encourages anyone interested in learning more about skeet shooting to go to www.rcwa.club or the association’s social media pages.

“It’s not at all uncommon for a new shooter to find an experienced member to get them started here and serve as a ‘sherpa’ to get them introduced to the sport,” Culbert said.