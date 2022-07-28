Updated local sports: New girls basketball coach for North

From staff reports

In high school basketball news, former Livingstone player Darra Walker will coach the North Rowan girls basketball team.

A story is upcoming.

•••

Salisbury guard Jayden “Juke” Harris has added an offer from Georgetown to a long list.

He has climbed in the rankings this summer and has 19 offers at last count.

Harris has not trimmed that list yet.

•••

Salisbury rising junior MaKayla Noble has seen her stock rise quite a bit this summer while playing for Lady Attack Elite.

She has an offer from Anderson and is getting attention from a lot of schools.

• Jamecia Huntley, who announced a transfer from Salisbury to 1of1 Prep Academy, also has stuffed the stat sheet for Lady Attack Elite.

HS volleyball

There will be several coaching changes at North Rowan for the upcoming school year.

Former North players Kami Alford and Sheena Mashore will coach volleyball.

HS softball

High School OT released its All-State softball teams for the high school season.

West Rowan rising junior Emma Clarke and A.L. Brown grad Kaylyn Belfield made first team All-State.

Carson rising senior outfielder Landry Stewart made the second team.

Davie rising senior second baseman Sydney Dirks made the third team.

Mooresville outfielder Lauren Vanderpool was Honorable Mention.

HS baseball

Northwest Cabarrus’ hard-throwing pitcher Terry Kaler announced a commitment to Liberty University.

HS football

Carson is planning a Midnight Madness football practice session for Aug. 5, starting at 11 p.m. and extending into Aug. 6 at 1 a.m.

It’s free and will include the band, cheerleders and the orange and blue crew.

Jr. Legion softball

South Rowan clobbered Concord 16-2 on Wednesday.

Eva Shue was the winning pitcher and had four RBIs.

Minor leagues

Frisco’s Owen White (Carson) is on the 7-day injured list.

College baseball

Vance Honeycutt (Salisbury, UNC) has been shut down for the summer with a hamstring issue.

Honeycutt had planned to play in the Cape Cod Baseball League, but hurt the hamstring while participating in scrimmages stayed by Team USA in Cary.

•••

Catawba recruit Logan Rogers (Carson, SE Community College) was named Old North State League Player of the Week.

Rogers plays for the Brunswick Surfin’ Turf. He hit .778 for the week with five doubles, a homer and six steals.

His teammates include former Carson standouts Luke Barringer an Chase Drinkard.

College basketball

Central Cabarrus twins Carson and Chase Daniel will play for Catawba.

Local golf

GARS members played at Warrior Golf Club.

Low ‘A’ Flight player was Ted Weant with a net of 60.80.

Low ‘B’ Flight player was Mark Yehl with a net of 62.23.

Low ‘C’ Flight player was John Cress with a net of 61.78.

Low ‘D’ Flight player was Ralph Luther with a net of 63.33.

Weant shot his age (72) and took low gross.

Cress had low net score.

Bobby Clark, 82, shot an 82 to equal his age.

Norman Schenk was the Super Senior with a net of 64.52.

•••

Golfers will have the opportunity to play a fun round of golf with friends, win awesome prizes, and most importantly, help the children at Nazareth Child & Family Connection with the 18th Annual Swing’n Fore Nazareth Golf Tournament on Aug. 29.

The tournament, played at Lexington Golf Club is one of Nazareth’s largest fundraisers.

Entry fee is $300 for four-man teams and includes green fees and cart fees, golf shirt for each player, lunch, gift bag, prizes, snacks and beverages.

Registration begins at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, with lunch at noon and the tournament beginning at 1 p.m. with a shotgun start.

Sponsorships for the tournament are still available, ranging from $100 to $10,000 for title sponsorship.

To enter a team, secure a sponsorship or for more information, call Hugo Crigler at 704.279.5556, ext. 113 or visit www.nazcfc.org and click on the event tab.

Legion baseball

Tough loss for Rowan County on Tuesday, falling to Pitt County in state tournament pool play on a three-run homer in the top of the 11th inning.

Blake Hill’s two-run homer in the first inning accounted for Rowan’s runs in a 5-2 loss.

Cole Johnson doubled and scored on Hill’s homer.

McCall Henderson had a double, while Matthew Connolly had a triple.

Rowan used five pitchers with Casey Gouge holding Pitt to one run in five innings.

After an hour weather delay, Pitt County scored an unearned run in the seventh against Cole Johnson to tie it.

Luke Graham, Drew Burton and Alex Hagler, who took the loss, also pitched for Rowan.

•••

The length of the Rowan game put the two late games behind schedule.

Randolph County got started at 9:50 p.m. on Tuesday and finished shortly before midnight, but Post 45 took a surprisingly easy 6-0 win over defending champ Fuquay-Varina.

Robert Garner threw six scoreless innings for Post 45.

• Randolph County stayed unbeaten in pool play on Wednesday by beating Hope Mills 6-1.

Randolph scored five runs in the third inning and cruised.

Randolph is the only team that’s 2-0 in the tournament. Hope Mills is the only team that’s 0-2.

Little League softball

Rowan Little League won twice on Tuesday in the Southeast Regional in Warner Robins, Ga.

In a 10-4 win against Florida, Cressley Patterson had three hits and two RBIs. Reese Poole had two hits. Regan Williams pitched a complete game with five strikeouts.

Rowan scored seven runs in the fourth inning.

• In a 3-0 win against Georgia, Rowan scored all three runs in the first inning. Patterson’s double was the key hit.

Poole pitched the shutout and struck out five.