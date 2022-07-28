Rowan Rotary announces new board members

The Rowan Rotary has announced its new board members as part of July’s Transition/New Leadership month.

Dr. Jared R. Tice, senior vice president for the college experience and dean of students at Catawba College, has been elected president of the Rowan Rotary, which meets at Trinity Oaks every Thursday at 7 a.m.

“I am excited to have the opportunity to lead the Rowan Rotary this year,” Tice stated. “Our club has a great legacy of service and supporting youth programming in Rowan County and we are committed to enhancing this over the next year through increased grow and strengthened engagement.”

Members who will serve on the 2022-23 board include:

Jay Baker, president-elect; Miriam J. Basso, secretary; Darrin D. Jordan, program chair/vice president; Shelia B. Mulkey, treasurer; Rebecca Hooks, Rotary Foundation chair; Nick Langdon, sergeant-at-arms; and Alex Bruce, immediate past president.

The club looks forward to continuing the work it has been doing in Rowan County. Some of the upcoming goals and projects for the 2022-2023 year include:

Growing membership by 20%

Delivering at least one social and service project each month

Providing increased volunteer hours per member in the community

Sponsoring the annual Spooky Sprint 5K on Oct. 30 and the Service Above Self Youth Service Awards Ceremony in January

If you are interested in becoming a member, attend the weekly meeting at Trinity Oaks on Thursday at 7 a.m. and contact the new membership chair about joining. For more information about Rowan Rotary, go to rowanrotary.org.