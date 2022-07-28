Planning board approves rezoning request, subdivision development in Salisbury

SALISBURY — The Salisbury Planning Board approved a new townhome development in Salisbury on Tuesday afternoon.

At the hearing, a representative from NVR, Inc., a homebuilder based out of Virginia, explained to the board and members of the public in attendance that the plan would include a 108-unit townhome subdivision located off of the 2000 block of Old Concord Road.

The parcel of land in question is currently zoned as Rural Residential but the petitioner requested that it be changed to a General Residential/Conditional District Overlay zone instead. This would allow for the introduction of more diverse housing structures and infrastructure in the area.

The subdivision, tentatively named Southgate, is just down the road from Rowan-Cabarrus Community College and would be adjacent to the Stone Ridge subdivision on the same side of the street.

At the meeting, residents in the area were able to speak to the board about any concerns and questions that they had involving the proposed development. The majority of Old Concord Road, starting near this parcel and moving forward to the intersection with Julian Road, is currently zoned as Rural Residential.

This new development could ultimately begin to change the complexion of an otherwise rural area, something that communities across Rowan County have met with mixed reactions depending on usage and the impact it will have on property values.

After listening to both sides regarding the issue at-hand, the board ended the meeting with a unanimous vote to approve the petition from NVR, Inc.

Their approval has been submitted to Salisbury City Council who will have final consideration before any decision is made on the project moving forward.

NVR, Inc. is the fourth largest national homebuilder by revenue and also one of the oldest homebuilders in the country, with numerous subdivisions similar to the proposed Southgate community located across the Carolinas.