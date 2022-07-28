Grace Lower Stone Church celebrates Homecoming Sunday

ROCKWELL — The congregation of Grace Lower Stone Reformed Church will celebrate Homecoming Sunday on July 31.

Reverend Spencer Swain, who served the church as pastor from 2009 through 2014, will be the guest speaker at Sunday’s 11 a.m. service. After worship, the congregation will enjoy a potluck meal at their sports complex.

Grace Lower Stone was organized by early eastern Rowan County German settlers who arrived in the area in 1747 or 1748. Their current house of worship was completed in 1795, and it is the oldest church building in continuous use in the county.

The homecoming service is a continuation of the congregation’s yearlong celebration commemorating the 500th anniversary of the founding of the Reformed Church.

Grace Lower Stone invites the community to come and join in on this festival day.

The church is located at 2410 Lower Stone Church Road in Rockwell.