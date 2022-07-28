Blotter for July 28

In Salisbury Police reports

• A theft from a motor vehicle on Fisher Street was reported to have occurred between 7:20 p.m. July 23 and 4:10 a.m. July 24. Total estimated loss $600.

• Theft of a vehicle on South Long Street was reported to have occurred between 5 p.m. July 23 and 9:20 a.m. July 24.

• Theft from a motor vehicle on South Main Street was reported to have occurred between 12:05 a.m. and 10:50 p.m. July 24. Total estimated loss $500.

• A report of a theft from a motor vehicle on East Council Street was reported to have occurred at approximately 11 p.m. July 24.

• The theft of a vehicle on East Innes Street was reported to have occurred between 2 and 6:45 a.m. July 25.

• Theft from a motor vehicle on Enon Church Road was reported to have occurred between 5 p.m. July 24 and 10:29 a.m. July 25. total estimated loss $60.

• A motor vehicle theft on Montgomery Avenue was reported to have occurred between 9 p.m. July 24 and 2:30 p.m. July 25.

• A theft from a motor vehicle on East Innes Street was reported to have occurred between 3 a.m. July 24 and 7:15 p.m. July 25. Total estimated loss $250.

• Theft of automobile parts on Park Avenue was reported to have occurred between 10 p.m. July 25 and 10 a.m. July 26. Total estimated loss $1,000.

• Theft from a motor vehicle on Larch Road was reported to have occurred between 3 and 10:30 a.m. July 26. Total estimated loss $70.

• A theft of automobile accessories on Emerson Lane was reported to have occurred between 5:30 p.m. July 25 and 7:15 a.m. July 26. Total estimated loss $1,000.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A theft on High Rock Road was reported to have occurred between 5 p.m. July 16 and 5 p.m. July 24. Total estimated loss $500.

• A theft from a motor vehicle on northbound Interstate 85 was reported to have occurred between 6:12 p.m. July 23 and 12:45 p.m. July 25. Total estimated loss $1,400.

• Deputies investigated a report of shots first on Ellis Road Loop at approximately 5 p.m. July 25.