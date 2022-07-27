Rowan County Sheriff’s Office hosting bike rodeo today

SALISBURY — Any young (or young-at-heart) bicyclists should pedal over to the parking lot of Dick’s Sporting Goods today between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to join the rodeo.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a Bike Rodeo in the parking lot at 125 Tingle Drive. There will be free bike helmets, bike safety information and a bike safety course. Bring your bike and test your safety knowledge and bike skills.

Even if you do not have a bike of your own, head over — bikes are available for use by the public during the event.