Little League Softball: Rowan’s run ends

Staff report

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Rowan Little League’s bid for another World Series appearance was denied on Wednesday.

Rowan’s 12U softball all-stars came up one run short, losing 4-3 to Chesterfield Little League, the Virginia state champs, in the Southeast Regional final.

Virginia went undefeated in the tournament and advances to the upcoming World Series in Greenville, N.C.

Rowan went 4-2 in the regional tournament. Rowan won its opening game against West Virginia, fell into the losers bracket on the second day with a loss to Georgia, and then survived elimination games against South Carolina, Florida and Georgia to get to the championship game.

Rowan continued a streak of finishing first or second in the Southeast Regional that dates back to 2015. There was no Little League softball during the bleak COVID summer of 2020, but Rowan has played for the regional championship seven times in eight years. Rowan has won four regionals, and those regional championships led to World Series titles in 2015 and 2019 and national runner-up finishes in 2016 and 2017.

Rowan also played in the World Series in 2021. American regional runner-ups got to play in the 2021 World Series due to COVID concerns eliminating the participation of the international teams.

In Wednesday’s game, Rowan fell behind the Virginians 3-0, but got back to 3-2 in the bottom of the third. Regan Williams had a hit to start the inning. A two-out hit by Myla McNeely and Leah Troutman’s walk extended the inning before Cressley Patterson came through with a two-run single.

Virginia took advantage of two singles and an error to score an insurance run in the top of the sixth for a 4-2 lead. That run proved decisive.

Rowan got one run in the bottom of the sixth when Josophina Huynh singled and circled the bases when the ball got past the right fielder.

McNeely had two of Rowan’s six hits.

Reese Poole pitched another complete game. She struck out five, while allowing seven hits, two walks and three earned runs.

Virginia pitcher Kaylee Hodges struck out five and walked two. She struck out 16 while throwing a no-hitter against Georgia, but Rowan did a good job of putting the ball in play against her.

Rowan split with the same Virginia program in the regional in 2021, but Virginia prevailed 3-2 in the regional championship game.

Virginia 012 001 — 4 7 1

Rowan 002 001 — 3 6 2