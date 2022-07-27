Blotter for July 27

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A motorcycle was reported stolen from a home on Bringle Ferry Road at approximately 5:30 p.m. July 23.

• Deputies investigated a reported burglary on Mooresville Road that occurred just after midnight on July 24. Total estimated loss $1,160.

• A report of theft from a personal safe in a home on Brison Road in Woodleaf was reported about 5:21 a.m. July 24. Total estimated loss $320.

• A truck was reported stolen from a residence on Silver Maple Drive in Kannapolis between 12:45 and 3 p.m. July 24. Total estimated loss $300.

• Deputies responded to a report of a theft on Leach Road that occurred between 4:18 and 6:14 p.m. July 24. Total estimated loss was $650.

• Norman Reid Blackwell, 72, was arrested July 22 and charged with trafficking heroin or opium and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Harley Joseph Williams-Ownsby, 18, was arrested July 24 and charged with breaking and entering.

• Jason Lee Church, 38, was arrested July 24 and charged with possession of stolen goods.