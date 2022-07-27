Blotter for July 27

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, July 27, 2022

By Elisabeth Strillacci

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A motorcycle was reported stolen from a home on Bringle Ferry Road at approximately 5:30 p.m. July 23.

• Deputies investigated a reported burglary on Mooresville Road that occurred just after midnight on July 24. Total estimated loss $1,160.

• A report of theft from a personal safe in a home on Brison Road in Woodleaf was reported about 5:21 a.m. July 24. Total estimated loss $320.

• A truck was reported stolen from a residence on Silver Maple Drive in Kannapolis between 12:45 and 3 p.m. July 24. Total estimated loss $300.

• Deputies responded to a report of a theft on Leach Road that occurred between 4:18 and 6:14 p.m. July 24. Total estimated loss was $650.

• Norman Reid Blackwell, 72, was arrested July 22 and charged with trafficking heroin or opium and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Harley Joseph Williams-Ownsby, 18, was arrested July 24 and charged with breaking and entering.

• Jason Lee Church, 38, was arrested July 24 and charged with possession of stolen goods.

Comments

More News

Local community protests ‘out-of-control’ proposed storage facility

Spencer to host second North Rowan National Night Out

Woman tries to burn down wrong house

Trial of former Landis leaders pushed to September, special prosecutor assigned

Print Article