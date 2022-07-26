Kannapolis History Associates set to explore mysterious life of local antebellum teacher

KANNAPOLIS — The mystery of Peter Ney is coming to Kannapolis this August, as discussion about the case continues to heat up not only across the county but the Atlantic as well.

After a documentary crew recently conducted an exhumation of a grave where Ney was believed to have been buried at the Third Creek Presbyterian Church in Cleveland, the question of Ney’s possible “other” identity remains unanswered at this time.

Whether Ney was simply a prolific teacher who made his way around the East Coast, instructing pupils during the mid-19th cenutry, or if he was a French marshal who served under Napoleon before staging his death and fleeing to the U.S. remains up for debate.

While decisive answers have still not been found regarding Ney’s background, speculation and debate among scholars and community members alike remains popular across the region.

On Aug. 1 at 7 p.m., the Kannapolis Historical Associates will continue the conversation when they host Dr. Gary Freeze from Catawba College. Freeze is scheduled to discuss the pros and cons of the possible true identity of an antebellum school teacher in Rowan County while also considering his legacy as a historical figure.

The event will be held in the Social Room of A.L. Brown High School. Anyone with questions about the event is encouraged to call Phil Goodman at 704-796-0803 or the A.L. Brown High School’s History Room at 704-932-7518.