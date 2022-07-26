Grand opening set for Rowan Wrestling Academy

Staff report

CHINA GROVE — The grand opening for the Rowan Wrestling Academy is set for Aug. 1.

Seeking to give some of their knowledge back to the community are coaches Anson Phillips, Nick Cornacchione and Dontarius Mills, all of whom were N.C. National Team members and former wrestling standouts at Rowan high schools.

Carson graduate Phillips placed fourth in the 3A State Championships in 2010 at 152 pounds.

East Rowan grad Cornacchione placed fifth in 3A in 2011 at 103 pounds.

Salisbury grad Mills was 2A state runner-up at 125 pounds in 2011.

“We are aiming to pool together our talent, experience and resources to provide a great training experience for the youth and adults of our community,” Phillips said. “There’s no other facility in the region that offers wrestling, MMA and a youth wrestling league so we are excited to offer this to Rowan County and the surrounding areas.”

The wrestling academy is located at 105 North Main Street in China Grove, the same location where Side Kick Karate flourished for many years.

The academy offers year-round wrestling for all school ages. A wrestling league for kindergarten through 5th-grade will run simultaneously with the middle school and high school wrestling seasons from November through February.

The academy also offers youth mixed martial arts, focusing on the fundamentals of grappling and striking with an emphasis on discipline, self control and respect.

There are also MMA classes for adults, ranging from fundamentals training to a competitive team that travels and competes. The MMA head coach is AJ Siscoe, who has beaten cancer. He competes professionally and has held championship belts.

“We have had a ton of support from area wrestling coaches, business leaders and local government officials,” Phillips said.

For more information:

Website: www.RowanWrestling.com

Facebook and IG: Rowan Wrestling Academy

Phone: 704-929-5220