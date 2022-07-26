Candlelight vigil, fundraiser planned for murder victim

A candlelight vigil and memorial event will be held Tuesday night, July 26, at the Rowan County Fairgrounds in memory of David Kenneth Land.

The body of Land, 52, was found by a friend about 5 p.m. on July 20, lying in a vehicle repair shop on Poole Road that is below Land’s apartment. Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said the shop and Land’s apartment are near the intersection of Bringle Ferry Road. Currently no arrests have been made.

The candlelight vigil will begin at 7 p.m. with a prayer service by Pastor Tom Dolinger inside the building. Family and friends wishing to remember Land will have a chance to speak, then candles will be lit outside.

A GoFundMe page has also been established to help with funeral expenses: David Land GoFundMe page.

Police continue to ask anyone with information on the case to call Maj. Chad Moose at 704-216-8716 or Det. Kevin Holshouser at 704-216-8702.