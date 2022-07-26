Blotter for July 26

Published 12:01 am Tuesday, July 26, 2022

By Elisabeth Strillacci

In Salisbury Police reports

• A theft from a motor vehicle was reported to have occurred on Messner Street between noon, May 28 and 4 p.m. July 21. total estimated loss $30.

• A theft and property damage was reported to have occurred on Standish Street at approximately 11 a.m. July 22. Total estimated loss $700.

• A theft was reported to have occurred on Darby Place between 9 p.m. July 21 and 7 p.m. July 22. Total estimated loss $1,000.

• A theft from a motor vehicle was reported to have occurred on South Church Street between 7:15 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. July 23.

• A purse snatching was reported at 9:40 p.m. on Crane Creek Road on July 23. Total estimated loss $300.

• A theft from a motor vehicle was reported to have occurred on East Fisher Street between 7:20 p.m. July 23 and 4:10 a.m. July 24. Total estimated loss $600.

• A theft of a moped was reported to have occurred on South Long Street between 5 p.m. July 23 and 9:20 a.m. July 24.

• A theft from a motor vehicle was reported to have occurred on South Main Street between 12:05 a.m. and 10:50 p.m. July 24. Total estimated loss $500.

 

