Little League softball: Rowan loses in regional

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A late rally by the Rowan Little League 12U team fell short on Sunday.

Dudley, Ga., held on to beat Rowan 4-2 in the Southeast Regional.

Shut out until the bottom of the sixth, Rowan got four of its six hits and scored twice in the final inning.

Georgia took a 3-0 lead after two innings and stretched it to 4-0 with an insurance run in the fifth.

Reese Poole, Leah Troutman, Josophina Huynh and Brinley Hiatt had singles for Rowan in the sixth, but Huynh was cut down on the bases trying for second base on her hit.

Poole and Troutman had two hits each.

Poole pitched a complete game, struck out five and allowed six hits and two walks. Rowan made three errors.

In other games on Sunday, West Virginia (1-1) walloped Tennessee 11-0 to eliminate Tennessee (0-2).

Virginia (1-0) romped 8-0 against Florida (1-1).

Rowan (1-1) will play in an 11 a.m. elimination game on Monday against Florence, S.C. (0-1).

Florida plays West Virginia in an elimination game on Monday afternoon.

Georgia (2-0) will play Virginia on Tuesday.

Georgia 120 010 — 4 6 1

Rowan LL 000 002 — 2 6 3