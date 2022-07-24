Rowan Republican Party Lincoln Reagan Dinner set for Aug. 27

SALISBURY — The keynote and guest speakers for the Rowan Republican Party 2022 Lincoln Reagan Dinner will be Rep. Dan Bishop and N.C. Court of Appeals Chief Judge Donna Stroud. The dinner will be Saturday, Aug. 27, from 6-9 p.m. at Baker’s Mill at 1360 Poole Road. Tickets and sponsorships are available now.

Tickets and sponsorships begin at $50 (Patriots level for one). After Aug. 25, the Patriots level ticket will go up to $75.

Tickets are available through https://rowan.nc.gop or by mailing a check to the Treasurer Tyler Smith at P.O. Box 281, Salisbury, NC 28145. All ticket requests must include name, address, phone number, current job and employer. If retired, please include previous work information. You can also go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/386542558197