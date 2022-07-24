Rowan Republican Party Lincoln Reagan Dinner set for Aug. 27

Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 24, 2022

By Staff Report

SALISBURY — The keynote and guest speakers for the Rowan Republican Party 2022 Lincoln Reagan Dinner will be Rep. Dan Bishop and N.C. Court of Appeals Chief Judge Donna Stroud. The dinner will be Saturday, Aug. 27, from 6-9 p.m. at Baker’s Mill at 1360 Poole Road. Tickets and sponsorships are available now.
Tickets and sponsorships begin at $50 (Patriots level for one). After Aug. 25, the Patriots level ticket will go up to $75.
Tickets are available through https://rowan.nc.gop or by mailing a check to the Treasurer Tyler Smith at P.O. Box 281, Salisbury, NC 28145. All ticket requests must include name, address, phone number, current job and employer. If retired, please include previous work information. You can also go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/386542558197
For information on sponsorships or for other questions, contact Greg Skelly at vicechair@rowanrepublicans.com or Elaine Hewitt at chair@rowanrepublicans.com.

Comments

More News

Rowan County upgraded to ‘high risk’ for COVID-19 spread

Competitors, spectators flock to 2022 Dragon Boat Festival

988 becoming second most important number for help

Four file for school board on first day

Print Article