Little League Softball: Rowan wins regional opener

Staff report

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Reese Poole pitched a one-hitter, so it probably should have been easier, but Rowan Little League will take it.

Rowan’s 12U all-stars started Southeast Regional play on Saturday evening with a 9-4 win against Hedgesville, West Virginia.

West Virginia had two runners on base in the sixth, but Poole ended the game with her 10th strikeout on her 104th pitch.

Poole walked five and Rowan made a couple of errors.

Rowan Little League has great history in the Southeast Regional — regional titles have been the springboard to two world championships — but it was a battle early.

It was 4-4 after three innings.

Rowan got control of the game with a five-run top of the fourth. Ansley Jenkins (walk) and Remi Hagerty (infield hit) entered the game as pinch-hitters and got that big inning started.

Cressley Patterson led Rowan’s offense with a 3-for-3 effort. She scored twice and drove in two runs.

Poole had two hits. Josophina Huynh had a two-run double in the third inning. Leah Troutman also had a double.

In other games on Saturday, Florida clobbered South Carolina 13-4 and Georgia beat Tennessee 3-1.

Rowan 112 500 — 9 9 2

W. Va. 202 000 — 4 1 2