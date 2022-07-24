Letters to the editor: July 24

Congratulations for not robbing banks

In the first round of the 1925 U.S. Open of golf, Bob Jones prepared to hit a wedge shot out of the 11th hole rough. He inadvertently touched his ball with the wedge, causing it to move slightly. He penalized himself one stroke.

The officials could not verify that the ball had moved, so they left the one-stroke penalty assessment up to Jones, who was adamant that his ball moved. A one-stroke penalty that no one, but Jones, had witnessed.

After regulation play Jones was tied with Willie Macfarlane, and he lost the 18-hole playoff to him. When folks congratulated Jones on his honesty he replied, “You might as well congratulate me for not robbing a bank.”

In today’s climate, I think of Jones often because I read or hear of so many people wanting to glorify a person for doing his or her job, to perform the job as is in the job description. No person should be given extra applause for doing what is required or needed. That is why he or she is there in the position — to perform by overcoming obstacles and difficulties encountered in doing the prescribed work,

As a wrestling coach, I reminded my charges that iron sharpens iron, a paraphrase of Proverbs 27:17. Those three words were printed on the back of our team T-shirts. The wrestlers understood that the best way to help a teammate become a better person and wrestler was to be a hard surface on which to sharpen. In so doing, both became better.

All cultures need heroes, folks to admire for their integrity and courage and grit. However, let’s not set the bar too low. After all, if we do we might as well congratulate someone for not robbing a bank.

— Roger Barbee

Mooresville

Just the way they are

I will say it in simple terms.

I got the message that you sent on the Fourth of July

So here is my reply

What about Faith?

Your ignorance had me heated

A little mad

Telling my kids, they had

To get off the streets once I seen a stampede of rebel flags

Don’t you think it’s kind of brave

That a percentage of money gave

Was from Black people to fund your hate parade?

That consisted of innuendos those saying “Heritage not Hate”

A Robert E. Lee march

Guns shooting over the crowd

Sons of the Confederate

That’s a slap in the face

Walking through the fair

Can’t believe what I seen

There was a shooting in Chicago

And you’re raffling off an AR 15

Hey Sundown Town

Forget the way it used to be

Your motorcycle gangs with Confederate flags

Are not intimidating me

People keep saying “That’s just the way they are”

Now that’s just insane

If four quarters make a dollar

Then we all have a right to change

— Gregory Burroff-Smith

Salisbury

Do we really need another Sheetz?

The proposed Sheetz on Peeler Road will add congestion to an already congested and dangerous intersection.

Coming in from the highway to enter Peeler Road is already a challenge with the Pilot and Loves locations. Many motorists do not think the stop signs are meant for them and continue to enter Peeler Road from the northbound ramp onto Peeler Road. Trucks are parked everywhere and many pull out onto Peeler Road in front of traffic.

I am wondering how this went from a proposed voluntary annexation for this property to a zoning change to help make it happen. I am guessing the partially fallen over notice sign on a property on Peeler Road that I just saw the other day and can’t be read from a car is our notice.

I like Sheetz, but this is not a good fit.

— Rebecca Herrmann

Salisbury

Everyone should see Moore’s exhibit

Waterworks Visual Arts Center is currently hosting a very special exhibit in memory of our dear friend, Don Moore, who died this spring.

Anne Scott Clement, executive director, has been working with Don’s family to put together a most amazing exhibit of his prolific work, which showcases his incomparable skill and vast knowledge of artistic techniques.

An exhibit of only one artist happens very seldom. However, Don’s impact on WVAC, on his hundreds of students, on his family and friends warrants an exceptional effort.

His work has been shown at major national juried exhibitions, and he taught at colleges and universities in Alabama and the Carolinas. After retiring from Mitchell Community College in 2004 after 32 years of teaching and serving as the director of their art department, he continued to teach figure drawing at WVAC.

Offering himself fully to WVAC, he volunteered for anything that needed doing such as being a docent for visiting school children and serving on the board of directors. No task was too small for this charming man who even acted as door man! Don was the first to receive the Center’s Volunteer of the Year Award.

WVAC staff would like to make visiting this extraordinary exhibit easier for families to come on the weekend. Therefore, WVAC will be open for six special Saturdays: July 23; July 30; Aug. 6, Aug. 13; Aug. 20 and Aug. 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

We invite you to share our affection and respect for this very special man whom we miss terribly.

— MT Sidoli

Salisbury