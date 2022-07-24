Four file for school board on first day

SALISBURY — Four people, including two newcomers, have thrown in their hats for the Rowan-Salisbury Schools Board of Education election in November.

Filing opened at noon and incumbent Kevin Jones filed for the North seat while incumbent Lynn Marsh filed for the Southeast seat.

Newcomer Michael Chapman also filed for the Southeast seat and Ruth Marohn filed for the South seat.

Chapman, a former bus driver for the district who now drives for a local charter school, announced his intention to run months ago. He has spoken at several board meetings, notably about pay for hourly employees.

Chapman purchased and branded a school bus for his campaign. He sent a message to the Post outlining his campaign, which focuses on enforcing school discipline, improving security, improving the curriculum, improving communication between the board and stakeholders, improving pay and fiscal transparency.

Chapman also included “reviewing and removing inappropriate books and curriculum, which are a distraction to learning reading and math.”

Marsh is an adjunct professor of special education at Catawba College and retired from a career as a public school educator. She was chosen for her seat by the board last year after Susan Cox resigned and moved out of the county.

Marsh was vocal in her support for renewal and assessing students based on growth when the board interviewed her in September.

The Southeast seat is unique because whoever is elected to that seat will serve for the remaining two years of Cox’s term before the seat returns to its regular four-year cycle.

Marohn is retiring from the district as a Spanish teacher at Carson High School in December. She has been an educator for more than 30 years and has worked for the district for 21 years.

Marohn said she wants the district’s students to have an advocate who knows them and their needs, as well as be a voice for teachers. She said she been considering a run for the past few years after witnessing a slight slide downhill overall in education. She said she wants more people to see Rowan County as a good place to live and wants to improve the district’s poor reading metrics.

“I think we need to be concerned about where our students are headed after they graduate,” Marohn said.

Board Chair Dean Hunter, a local pastor, is the incumbent for the South seat. Jones operates several local Subway locations and is a general contractor.

Board members Jean Kennedy and Travis Allen have seats that are up for grabs in the election. Kennedy serves the special area and Allen serves the West area. Allen does not intend to run for reelection as he is running for Rowan County sheriff.