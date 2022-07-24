Biz Roundup: Downtown Salisbury Inc. quarterly meeting set

SALISBURY — Downtown Salisbury Inc. will hold its quarterly stakeholders meeting Wednesday, July 27, at 8:30 a.m. in the City Hall council chambers at 217 S. Main St.

The meeting is for any business or property in the Downtown Municipal Service District to encourage growth of the central business district.

To attend virtually, contact info@downtownsalisburync.com or 704-637-7814 for a Zoom registration link.

State jobless rate unchanged

RALEIGH — The state’s seasonally adjusted June 2022 unemployment rate was 3.4%, remaining unchanged from May’s revised rate. The national rate remained unchanged at 3.6%.

North Carolina’s unemployment rate decreased 1.6 percentage points from a year ago. The number of people employed increased 12,675 over the month to 4.93 million and increased 215,137 over the year. The number of people unemployed increased 1,767 over the month to 172,658 and decreased 74,565 over the year.

Seasonally adjusted total nonfarm employment, as gathered through the monthly establishment survey, increased 22,700, to 4.75 million in June. Major industries experiencing increases were education and health services, 5,700; professional and business services, 5,000; trade, transportation and utilities, 3,700; construction, 3,000; government, 2,600; financial activities, 2,500; leisure and hospitality services, 900; and information, 700. Major industries experiencing decreases were manufacturing, 1,100; other services, 200; and mining & logging, 100.

Since June 2021, total nonfarm jobs increased 152,000 with the total private sector increasing by 160,800 and government decreasing by 8,800. Major industries experiencing increases were professional and business services, 48,800; leisure and hospitality services, 32,500; education and health services, 19,500; financial activities, 16,300; manufacturing, 13,300; trade, transportation and utilities, 11,300; other services, 7,200; construction, 6,100; and information, 6,100. Major industries experiencing decreases were government, 8,800; and mining and logging, 300.

The next unemployment update is scheduled for August 3 when the county unemployment rates for June 2022 will be released.

Atrium Health workplace honors

Atrium Health tops a new, national listing of best places to work. Diversity MBA Magazine’s 16th annual listing of “50 Out in Front: Best Places to Work for Women and Diverse Managers” recognizes the Charlotte-based health provider as the top employer in the U.S. for 2022.

Diversity MBA Magazine ranks companies using a set of benchmarks designed to “measure how companies and organizations intentionally invest in strategies and practices to advance women and managers of diverse backgrounds.” Atrium Health ranks No. 1 on this year’s list, ahead of household names such as L’Oreal, Colgate-Palmolive and Clorox.

“Progress continues as companies become more involved and committed to investing in and accelerating minority talent in the workforce,” said Pamela McElvane, CEO and publisher of Diversity MBA Magazine, in a news release. “More CEOs are speaking out in support of projects and initiatives to train managers in how to invest in new talent and not feel threatened, as well as create workplaces where women and managers of color feel like they belong.”

Atrium Health’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts span more than 20 years.

“This is a tremendous honor and it is truly humbling to see that we are considered the standard for the nation in creating meaningful career opportunities for women and people of color, especially among the leadership ranks,” said Fernando Little, enterprise vice president and chief diversity officer for Atrium Health. “At Atrium Health, we believe in working as one team to make great things happen.”