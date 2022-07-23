Symphony announces 2022-2023 season of concerts, events

SALISBURY — The Salisbury Symphony’s 2022-2023 season is officially open. The orchestra series concerts feature two Second Symphonies by Rachmaninov and Brahms, two violinists including young concert artist Lun Li and concertmaster Dan Skidmore, J. Zach Saffa playing the Grieg piano concerto and a variety of vocalists as well singing playful Stravinsky or celebrating the works of Stephen Sondheim.

The new Serenade Series features small ensembles from the orchestra and is intended to showcase musicians in a new and exciting way. These hour-long concerts are hosted in more intimate venues.

Fall registration is available for after-school elementary class instruction in violin, viola and cello for students 8 years old and up. Single-site concerts are performed at the end of the first semester, and a gala concert including students from all sites plus the youth orchestra is presented at the end of the second semester. The Salisbury Symphony Youth Orchestra is hosting virtual auditions for the fall semester as well. Originating as a string ensemble for younger students, the youth orchestra now includes students between the ages of 10 and 18. The youth orchestra meets weekly through the school year and plays two concerts a season. The symphony’s full season of education programs are available online at salisburysymphony.org/learn.

Come learn about our new season of great events from symphony leadership and experience the magic of making memorable moments through music in Rowan County at our Opening Gala on Aug 6. The gala features topics on the upcoming season presented by Maestro Hagy, Executive Director Hunter Scott Safrit, Education Director Elizabeth Cook and musicians of the Salisbury Symphony. Attendees will be treated to a plated lunch provided by Buttercup Cafe in the Crystal Peeler Lounge at Catawba College. Tickets are $30 per person. Tickets can be reserved through the symphony website under special events or by calling the symphony office at 704-216-1513.