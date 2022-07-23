Sheriff’s office seeks help in finding missing 19-year-old

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office requests assistance in locating Elizabeth Lynn Hamilton, a 19-year-old white female, of Deal Road in Mooresville.

Hamilton is described as being 5-foot-6, 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Hamilton is reported to have last been seen by her mother at home on Wednesday at about 9:30 p.m., and was found to be missing on Thursday morning at 6 a.m., when she was supposed to leave to go her place of employment. Hamilton is reported to have left without taking her cellphone or her wallet, which contained her ID and debit cards. It appears that she also left without taking any other personal items, medications or clothes.

Anyone with information about the location of Elizabeth Hamilton is asked to contact Detective Brian Benfield of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office at 704-216-8710.