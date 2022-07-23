McCanless honored by Who’s Who

Local author Jan McCanless has been inducted into Marquis Who’s Who.

The plaque reads:

Janet (Jan) McCanless has been inducted into Who’s Who in America, inclusion in which is limited to individuals who possess professional integrity, demonstrate outstanding achievement in their respective fields, and made innumerable contributions to society as a whole.

She also was listed as top artist. The plaque for that reads:

Marquis Who’s Who publication board recognizes Janet (Jan) McCanless as a Top Professional — an honor reserved for Marquis listees who have achieved career longevity and distinguished unswerving excellence in their chosen fields.