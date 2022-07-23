Library Notes: The library hosts a kindergarten readiness workshop as Summer Reading winds down

Rowan Public Library

While last week marked the end of several Rowan Public Library Summer Reading programs, the fun is not over yet! There are still some activities and events to enjoy for all age groups. As the library has been winding down to the Summer Reading Finales, here is a look at the programs and events you can enjoy this week.

Although Children’s Summer Reading programs have ended, children are still invited to take part in the Spyglass Scavenger Hunt at any RPL branch through July 30. Visit the Children’s Room at your nearest or favorite library branch to craft a spyglass and hunt for hidden sea creatures. Children are also encouraged to continue logging their reading hours to win prizes. To be eligible for prizes, children’s reading hours must be submitted into READsquared by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 31. The children and adults summer reading winners will be announced at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 3 during the prerecorded virtual finale.

For parents and children, it is hard to believe that summer is coming to an end and school will be back in session soon! RPL invites parents and their rising kindergartners to a special workshop at RPL Headquarters in Salisbury on Wednesday, July 27, at 6 p.m. For parents with rising kindergartners, this can be an especially stressful time as they prepare their child for such a major milestone. The library is offering a one-day workshop that will focus on the ABCs and 123s of kindergarten readiness. It will also focus on practical skills your child will need from buttoning their coat to carrying a lunch tray. The goal of this workshop is to help you and your child feel more comfortable and prepared to enter “big school” for the first time.

Childcare during this event will be provided on-site and light refreshments will be served. There will be door prizes, as well. We look forward to helping you and your child begin this lifelong journey of learning. For more information about “Early Literacy, Kindergarten Readiness,” contact Kimber at Kimber.Huffman@rowancountync.gov.

Teen Summer Reading

Teen patrons, rising sixth through 12th graders (ages 11 to 17), have more Summer Reading activities they can enjoy this week. Teens are invited to play a tabletop roleplaying game session at RPL Headquarters in Salisbury on Tuesday, July 26, at 6 p.m. Adventure awaits in “The Missing, Misty Mermaid,” which will have players combing a deserted island to rescue a crew of missing seafarers. Can you work together to save the day?

Teens are also invited to attend the Teen Summer Reading Finale and National Teen Lock-In on Friday, July 29, from 6-9:30 p.m. Rowan County teens are welcome to join their peers for after-hours fun at Rowan Public Library Headquarters in Salisbury. There will be food, games, crafts, virtual author chats, and so much more. Permission slips are required for entry to the Lock-In and can be picked up and returned to any RPL location.

Teens can begin arriving between 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to check in and enjoy refreshments. Activities will begin at 6:30 p.m. and Teen Summer Reading prize winners will be announced at 9 p.m. Winners do not need to be present at the lock-in to win. The lock-in will end at 9:30 p.m. and all teens must be picked up by 10 p.m. For teens to be in the running for Summer Reading prizes, be sure that your Summer Reading hours are entered by midnight on Sunday, July 24, through ReadSquared. If you have any questions, please contact Young Adult Librarian Amanda Brill at 704-216-8268 or Amanda.Brill@rowancountync.gov.

Adult Summer Reading

There are still some Summer Reading activities to enjoy this week for adults ages 18 and up (including 2022 high school graduates). On Tuesday, July 26, at 6 pm., join RPL Headquarters in Salisbury for “Book Bites Book Club.” July’s book discussion highlights Yann Martel’s “Life of Pi.” This club meets in person at RPL Headquarters in Salisbury and live via Zoom; participants may access via video/audio. For event or Zoom information, contact Paulette at Paulette.Stiles@rowancountync.gov.

Adult patrons who wish to submit their short story for the “Tales of Possibility Short Story Contest” must submit their final draft by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 24. Writers ages 18 and up are invited to submit a short story that shows the magic of possibility. Eligible entries must be original works of prose in English that do not exceed 5,000 words. Limit of one submission per author. Submissions must be in PDF format and emailed to info@rowancountync.gov and must include a cover page with the author’s name and current contact information. Do not include the author’s name on the actual story.

Submissions that do not follow the guidelines are automatically disqualified. The winner will be notified via their provided contact information and announced on Aug. 3 at the pre-recorded Virtual Children’s & Adults’ Summer Reading Finale. The winning entry will receive an award certificate and a gift basket. For more information about RPL’s Summer Reading for Adults, contact Adult Services Supervisor Abigail Hardison at 704-216-8248 or Abigail.Hardison@rowancountync.gov.

Adults must submit their reading hours by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, to qualify for prizes and prize raffles. The Adult Summer Reading winners will be announced at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 3 during the prerecorded virtual finale.

Rowan Public Library’s Summer Reading programming and events are sponsored by the Friends of Rowan Public Library. For information about the Friends of RPL, go to www.friendsofrpl.org. To learn more about RPL’s Summer Reading 2022, go to www.rowanpubliclibrary.org, or call 980-432-8670. For assistance with ADA accommodations, call 704-216-8240. Mask wearing is encouraged but not required.