American Legion baseball: Schedule for state tournament

July 22

Area III championship game

Rowan County 6, Randolph County 4

July 23

Rowan County at Randolph County, 3 p.m., exhibition game

July 26-30

State tournament, Jim Perry Stadium at Campbell U

Pool divisions

Stars – Fuquay-Varina, Randolph County, Cherryville, Hope Mills

Stripes – Rowan County, Wilmington, Queen City, Pitt County

Tuesday’s pool games

Queen City vs, Wilmington, 10 a.m.

Rowan County vs. Pitt County, 1 p.m.

Cherryville vs. Hope Mills, 4:30 p.m.

Fuquay-Varina vs. Randolph County, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s games

Pitt County vs. Queen City, 10 a.m.

Randolph County vs. Hope Mills, 1 p.m.

Rowan County vs. Wilmington, 4:30 p.m.

Cherryville vs. Fuquay-Varina, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s games

Pitt County vs. Wilmington, 10 a.m.

Cherryville vs. Randolph County, 1 p.m.

Queen City vs. Fuquay-Varin, 4:30 p.m.

Fuquay-Varina vs. Hope Mills, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s semifinals

4:30 and 7:30

Saturday’s championship

1 p.m.

SE Regional, 3-7

at Randolph County

Double elimination

August 3

Game 1 – Kentucky vs. SC runner-up, 9:30 a.m.

Game 2 – Georgia vs. Tennessee, 11:30 a.m.

Game 3 – Florida vs. NC, 4:30 p.m.

Game 4 – SC champ vs. Randolph County, 6:30 p.m.

World Series, at Shelby

Aug. 11-16

Pool play

Stars Division – Mid-South, Northeast, Southeast, Western

Stripes Division – Great Lakes, Mid-Atlantic, Central Plains, Northwest

Aug. 11

Game 1 – Great Lakes vs. Mid-Atlantic, 10 a.m.

Game 2 – Mid-South vs. Northeast, 1 p.m.

Game 3 – Southeast vs. Western, 4 p.m.

Game 4 – Central Plains vs. Northwest, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 12

Game 5 – Northeast vs. Western, 4 p.m.

Game 6 – Mid-South vs. Southeast, 7 p.m.

Off – Central Plains, Great Lakes, Mid-Atlantic, Northwest

Aug. 13

Game 7 – Mid-Atlantic vs. Northwest, 1 p.m.

Game 8 – Great Lakes vs. Central Plains, 4 p.m.

Game 9 – Northeast vs. Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Off – Mid-South, Western

Aug. 14

Game 10 – Mid-South vs. Western, 1 p.m.

Game 11 – Mid-Atlantic vs. Central Plains, 4 p.m.

Game 12 – Great Lakes vs. Northwest, 7 p.m.

Off – Northeast, Southeast

Aug. 15 (Semifinals)

Game 13 – Stripes No. 1 vs. Stars No. 2, 4 p.m.

Game 14 – Stars No. 1 vs. Stripes No. 2, 7 p.m.

Aug. 16 (Championship)

Game 15 – Monday winners, 7 p.m.