Thief takes nearly all merchandise from jewelry booth at flea market

SALISBURY — A jewelry booth at the Webb Road Flea Market on Webb Road was broken into sometime overnight between Monday at Tuesday and all inventory stolen, according to Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

The shop owner contacted deputies at about 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday morning. He advised deputies that he left the booth at 4 p.m. on Monday, and that everything was in good order with nothing missing. He said when he returned Tuesday morning, just before he called police, he saw that the rear door of his booth had been damaged, and when he pulled on the door, it came open without having to be unlocked.

The owner told deputies the majority of his jewelry merchandise had been taken, and that the estimated value would be between $20,000 and $40,000. He was going to prepare a detailed list of the jewelry taken and send it to investigators. The management of the flea market was going to review video footage to see if any of the activity was captured. Deputies continue to investigate.