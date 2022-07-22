Kannapolis planning, zoning board OKs change for 300-unit apartment complex

KANNAPOLIS — The Kannapolis Planning and Zoning Commission approved a rezoning request Tuesday that will allow a 300-unit multi-family apartment complex that will face Kannapolis Parkway.

The proposal involved a motion to convert a large parcel of land in the 6400 block of Davidson Highway into retail, light-industrial and multi-family properties. The area was zoned conditional, leaving it up to the discretion of the commission as to how it could be used.

Trinity Capital Advisors, which is handling the proposed development, asked that the space be turned into an area where they could place a convenience store/gas station, the apartment complex and light industrial space for both offices and warehouse facilities.

The commission approved the motion, noting previous discussions and neighborhood meetings where the public was allowed to engage with the developers over any questions they had.

The concerns raised during earlier were adequately addressed by Trinity Capital, allowing the group to move forward with their plans for the property.

A separate motion proposed to convert nearly 2 acres of property previously zoned for agriculture into commercial space. The land, located in the 6200 block of Mooresville Road, was only annexed into Kannapolis in June after previously being part of unincorporated county property.

The commission found that the land and the existing structure that was already on the site would fit into the residential cluster zoning of the Move Kannapolis Forward 2030 Land Use plan. This allowed the owners to potentially rezone the property into commercial office space and the commission approved the request.