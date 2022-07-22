Cleveland community events include dance Saturday night, National Night Out on Aug. 2

CLEVELAND — Town officials recently announced plans for celebrating National Night Out, an event taking place in communities around the country that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.

Cleveland will also host Dancing on Depot Street on Saturday night.

Residents can come out to join local leaders and police on Aug. 2 from 6-8 p.m. at Cleveland Park, 300 Clement St.

Food and drinks will be provided and there will be games and activities, but the primary goal is for community members and first responders to get to know each other through positive interactions. Residents will have a chance to talk with first responders and to ask questions about the jobs police and firefighters do everyday.

Participating departments include the Cleveland Police Department, Cleveland Community Fire Department, Scotch-Irish Fire Department and Woodleaf Fire Department.

Community members are encouraged to take advantage of the chance to build new conversations and connections through this event.

The national motto for the event in 2022 is, “Together, we are making communities safer, more caring places to live and work.”

Dancing on Depot Street is also returning Saturday at 6:30 p.m. The monthly event also includes a concert and food trucks. Six vendors will take part: Lil Donut Express, Kool Kat Ice Cream, Sweet Southern Fried, Motzarella’s, Chizacos and Tobo’s.

Red Dirt Revival, a “family-friendly” country band from Alamance, will perform.

The event is free and visitors are invited to bring their own lawn chairs for the festivities.