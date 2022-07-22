Blotter: July 24

Published 9:12 pm Friday, July 22, 2022

By Elisabeth Strillacci

Salisbury Police

  • Officers investigated a report of a burglary on Park Avenue that occurred between 5 a.m. and 4 p.m. July 19. Total estimated loss was $148.
  • A theft from a home on Lincolnton Road was reported to have occurred between noon and 4:15 p.m. July 21. Total estimated loss $300.
  • A burglary from a residence on Standish Street was reported to have occurred between 1 p.m. July 20 and 7:21 p.m. July 21. Total estimated loss $400.
  • There was a report of shots fired in the area of Standish Street and Brenner Road at 9:22 p.m. July 21. No injuries to people or damages to property were found.
  • Anthony Jerome Lewis, 38, was arrested July 19 and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
  • Ashley Marie Brumbrough, 32, was arrested July 20 and charged with misdemeanor larceny.

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office

  • Brittany Leigh Mills, 32, was arrested July 20 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Lorenzo Allatif Washington, 44, was arrested July 20 and charged with possession of a counterfeit controlled substance with intent to deliver or sell.

Comments

More News

Lost shoe helps deputies catch a thief

Thief takes nearly all merchandise from jewelry booth at flea market

Restoring house, garden on West Council Street a work of love for couple

April Kuhn named interim Rowan-Salisbury Schools superintendent

Print Article