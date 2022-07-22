Blotter: July 24
Published 9:12 pm Friday, July 22, 2022
Salisbury Police
- Officers investigated a report of a burglary on Park Avenue that occurred between 5 a.m. and 4 p.m. July 19. Total estimated loss was $148.
- A theft from a home on Lincolnton Road was reported to have occurred between noon and 4:15 p.m. July 21. Total estimated loss $300.
- A burglary from a residence on Standish Street was reported to have occurred between 1 p.m. July 20 and 7:21 p.m. July 21. Total estimated loss $400.
- There was a report of shots fired in the area of Standish Street and Brenner Road at 9:22 p.m. July 21. No injuries to people or damages to property were found.
- Anthony Jerome Lewis, 38, was arrested July 19 and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
- Ashley Marie Brumbrough, 32, was arrested July 20 and charged with misdemeanor larceny.
Rowan County Sheriff’s Office
- Brittany Leigh Mills, 32, was arrested July 20 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Lorenzo Allatif Washington, 44, was arrested July 20 and charged with possession of a counterfeit controlled substance with intent to deliver or sell.