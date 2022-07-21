Sloop family reunion is Saturday

By Kevin D. Sloop

CHINA GROVE — The family of 18th century early Rowan County German settlers Conrad and Mary Sloop will hold their biennial reunion this Saturday, July 23, at Lutheran Chapel Church.

The reunion will begin at 10 a.m. with registration in the church fellowship hall. At 11 a.m. the family will move to the nave of the church for a celebration of the Holy Eucharist and a 259-year-old German Lutheran Bible will be used during this service. Lunch will follow in the fellowship hall. A business meeting will be held after lunch.

Most, if not all, Sloops in Piedmont North Carolina descend from Conrad and Mary. They had 10 children who lived to reach adulthood: Elizabeth Sloop Beaver, Mary Sloop Winecoff, Susannah Sloop Miller, Catherine Sloop Leazer, John Sloop, Peter Sloop, Henry Sloop, Barbara Sloop, George Sloop and Jacob Sloop.

Conrad and Mary were married in Rowan County in July 1778. Conrad had earlier served in the American Revolution with the German Fusiliers of Charleston, S.C. Mary, whose maiden name was Albright, traveled with her family from Pennsylvania to Rowan County via the Great Wagon Road in 1775.

The couple were ardent Lutherans, and helped to found Lutheran Chapel Church in 1789. Conrad served as lay pastor of this congregation on the many Sundays an ordained preacher was not available. His name also appears as one of four trustees on the deed of the congregation’s first property. In 1803, Conrad represented Lutheran Chapel at the founding meeting of the North Carolina Lutheran Synod. Late in life, Conrad and Mary helped to found Mt. Moriah Lutheran Church outside China Grove.

Conrad and Mary cultivated a 200-acre plantation approximately 2 miles west of Lutheran Chapel Church. A portion of this plantation is still owned by their descendants today.

All family members are welcome to bring a picnic lunch and beverage and come celebrate their German heritage.