The initial recipients of the M&J Class of 68 scholarship have been named.

This new scholarship program is for graduates of West Rowan High School who are majoring in nursing or education and attending any of the 16 universities in the University of North Carolina System. This year each scholarship is for $2500 and can be renewed.

The recipients for 2022 – 2023 are:

• Sade Patterson, Nursing, UNC Wilmington

• Emma Toney, Education, UNC Charlotte

• Stacy Thao, Nursing, UNC Charlotte

• Alexandria Sawyer, Education, UNC Charlotte