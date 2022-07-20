Man charged with murder in Davie County taken into custody

Davie County Sheriff’s Office has taken Anthony LaQuane Brooks into custody on two counts of murder, according to Sheriff J.D. Hartman. Brooks was wanted for the murder of two individuals on June 26.

He was found at a residence in Caldwell County and arrested without incident. He is being held in Davie County Detention Center without bond.

Other agencies assisting in the arrest include Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina SBI and Lenior Police Department.

Hartman also thanked members of the public for providing information leading to Brooks’ arrest.