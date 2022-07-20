July 2022 Veteran of the Month – Engineman 2nd Class James File

Submitted by his daughter

In June 1962 my dad joined the Navy after graduating high school. After boot camp he attended Engineman School in Great Lakes, Illinois. From there he traveled to Barcelona, Spain where he went aboard the USS Greenwich Bay.

During four tours on the USS Greenwich Bay he served in the Middle East, Mediterranean countries, Southern Asia and East Africa. In 1965, my dad was initiated when he crossed the equator. In 1966 the USS Greenwich Bay was decommissioned and dad was transferred to the USS Norfolk because his duty was extended for 3 months due to the Vietnam War. After the extensions, he was honorably discharged as Engineman, Second Class.