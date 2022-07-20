Blotter for July 20

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• Deputies investigated a report of a larceny from a motor vehicle on Bringle Ferry Road between 11:30 a.m. June 11 and 2 p.m. June 18. Total estimated loss $520.

• A larceny from a motor vehicle on Needmore Road occurred between 1 p.m July 8 and 3:35 p.m. July 15. Total estimated loss $600.

• Residents reported an attempted burglary on Cool Springs Road in Cleveland that occurred between 3 and 6:15 a.m. July 15.

In Salisbury Police reports

• Officers investigated a report of a theft from a motor vehicle on Town Court at 12:50 a.m. on July 16.

• A report of a theft from a motor vehicle on Mitchell Avenue was reported to have occurred between 3 p.m. July 15 and 8:40 a.m. July 16. Total estimated loss $495.

• Police received a report of a theft from a motor vehicle on Lakewood Drive just after 9:30 p.m. July 16. Total estimated loss $600.

• A theft from a motor vehicle on Lincolnton Road was reported to have occurred between noon July 14 and noon July 15. Total estimated loss $230.

• Damage to a vehicle on W. Horah Street was reported to have occurred between 6 and 6:30 p.m. July 17.

• Officers investigated a report of a theft from a motor vehicle on Sunset Drive that occurred between 5:30 July 17 and 3:33 a.m. July 18. Total estimated loss $975.