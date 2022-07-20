Blotter for July 20

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, July 20, 2022

By Elisabeth Strillacci

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• Deputies investigated a report of a larceny from a motor vehicle on Bringle Ferry Road between 11:30 a.m. June 11 and 2 p.m. June 18. Total estimated loss $520.

• A larceny from a motor vehicle on Needmore Road occurred between 1 p.m July 8 and 3:35 p.m. July 15. Total estimated loss $600.

• Residents reported an attempted burglary on Cool Springs Road in Cleveland that occurred between 3 and 6:15 a.m. July 15.

In Salisbury Police reports

• Officers investigated a report of a theft from a motor vehicle on Town Court at 12:50 a.m. on July 16.

• A report of a theft from a motor vehicle on Mitchell Avenue was reported to have occurred between 3 p.m. July 15 and 8:40 a.m. July 16. Total estimated loss $495.

• Police received a report of a theft from a motor vehicle on Lakewood Drive just after 9:30 p.m. July 16. Total estimated loss $600.

• A theft from a motor vehicle on Lincolnton Road was reported to have occurred between noon July 14 and noon July 15. Total estimated loss $230.

• Damage to a vehicle on W. Horah Street was reported to have occurred between 6 and 6:30 p.m. July 17.

• Officers investigated a report of a theft from a motor vehicle on Sunset Drive that occurred between 5:30 July 17 and 3:33 a.m. July 18. Total estimated loss $975.

Comments

More News

Novant Health ends sponsorship of Faith Fourth over Confederate presence

Governor issues safety reminder after COVID-19 ‘high-risk’ counties more than double across NC

Lt. Patrick ‘P.J.’ Smith promoted to captain by Salisbury Police Department

RCCC poised to start school year with normal operations, some shift in online classes

Print Article