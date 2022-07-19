County commissioners give the nod to various requests from residents

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Board of Commissioners met for the first time this month after the previous scheduled meeting was canceled due to the Fourth of July holiday.

Several community members came out to the meeting to address a number of different requests and offer their input to the board.

Pamela Ealey, a planning technician for the county, proposed that three roads be either named or renamed around the area. This included the creation of Packard Drive off of Performance Road near Wilkinson Road.

In addition to that, the board was also asked to give a section of roadway south of Poole Road the name Ancestry Trail.

Lastly, a stretch formerly designated as a driveway in the 700 block of Jones Road was asked to be named Jones Farm Road by the property owner.

The commissioners approved all of these requests.

The board also heard the request of a property owner in the 3800 block of Old Mocksville Road to host a public event. The father of the property owner was present and answered questions about how the property would be used during the gathering on Sept. 3 from 5-10 p.m.

The location in question has had multiple 911 calls in the past three years, including one for the use of an explosive, and the commissioners asked the property owner’s father if he would comply with a ruling to end the live music by 9 p.m. and not allow for any explosives near that location.

Upon agreement to these conditions, the commissioners approved the request.

Finally, the commissioners approved plans for a Christian music concert to be held at a shelter off of Lakeshore Drive in the Fisherman’s Cove community on July 23.

The event had already been approved by the neighborhood HOA and members of the band scheduled to play were at the meeting to explain that the concert would be open to the public and free of charge.