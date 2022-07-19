Blotter: July 16-17

In Rowan County Magistrate’s Office reports:

• Robert Frank Ruiz, 43, was arrested and charged with felony fugitive of other state on July 17 for a probation violation out of Kansas.

• Sydney Walker, 26, was arrested on a charge of felony possession of a schedule one controlled substance/heroin on July 15.

• Jordan Blaine Fernandez, 32, was arrested on charges of felony possession with intent to sell a schedule one controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia on July 16. He was allegedly found with 3.2 ounces of psilocybin mushrooms and straws and bags to distribute. He received a $1,500 bond.

• Karson Daniel Reese, 26, was arrested on charges of felony identity theft and obtaining property by false pretense on July 16. Reese allegedly used a stolen credit card to purchase jumper cables from Love’s Travel Stop and a VISA gift card from Speedway Gas Station. Additionally, he withdrew $206 from a victim’s PayPal account. He received a total bond of $18,500.

• Elizabeth Marie Upright, 27, was arrested on charges of felony probation violation and misdemeanor possession of a schedule two controlled substance on July 15. She allegedly violated her probation by possessing fentanyl. She received a total bond of $11,000.

• Shawn Kevin Linthicum, 51, was arrested on charges of felony breaking and entering to terrorize and injure, felony assault with a deadly weapon causing serious injury and misdemeanor injury to personal property on Friday. The incident occurred on July 7 when Linthicum allegedly entered a residence on Poe Drive in Salisbury with the intent to terrorize the victim. Linthicum told police the assault on the victim was in retaliation for an assault the victim allegedly made against Linthicum’s then-wife. Linthicum was given a $7,500 bond.