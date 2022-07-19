Arcade out $20,000 in robbery

SALISBURY — The Lucky Duck arcade on Mooresville Road was robbed for the second time in a year this weekend, according to police.

Just before 11 a.m. Saturday a man walked in and handed the cashier a note, according to the cashier’s statement to police. She put money in a bag he provided, about $20,000, and handed it back. He then walked out. No weapon was threatened or shown, said police.

An armed robbery was reported at the same location in August of 2021, when two men allegedly assaulted two employees before demanding money and leaving.

Anyone with information is asked to call Salisbury Police at 704-638-5340, or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.