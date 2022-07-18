Local golf: Lyerly wins another Horace Billings Rowan Amateur

Nick Lyerly won his sixth Rowan Amateur championship and fifth in a row on Sunday.

Lyerly won over four-time champion Keith Dorsett in the final.

Lyerly tied Gary Miller for the most wins in the event. Miller won six titles from 1983-1996.

Rowan Amateur

Corbin Hills

Match Play

Friday’s first round

(1) Nick Lyerly — bye

(2) Michael Swaringen — bye

(3) Kevin Lentz — bye

(4) Ross Brown — bye

(5) Andy Lombard d. (28) Nick Harris, 8 and 7

(6) Keith Dorsett d. (27) Chris Lee, 9 and 7

(7) Kyle Wright d. (26) Maxwell Galang, default

(8) Jason Bernhardt d. (25) Connor Roberts, 7 and 6

(24) Ronnie Walker d. (9) Eric Mulkey, 1-up

(23) Wyatt Reeder d. (10) William Little, 3 and 2

(11) Lee Fesperman d. (22) Preston Jones, default

(21) Ricky Adams d. (12) Randy Cooper Jr., default

(13) Mike Helms d. (20) Chris Shackleford, 5 and 4

(14) Derek Lipe d. (19) Davey Fesperman, 5 and 4

(15) Brad Evans d. (18) Devin Gibson, 19 holes

(17) Cade Cranfield d. (16) Bobby Dodds, 4 and 3

Saturday’s second round

(1) Lyerly d. Cranfield, 8 and 6

(8) Bernhardt d. (24) Walker, 4 and 3

(4) Brown d. (13) Helms, 1-up

(5) Lombard d. (21) Adams, 1-up

(2) Swaringen d. (15), 6 and 5

(7) Wright d. (23) Reeder, 1-up

(3) Lentz d. (13) Lipe, 3 and 2

(6) Dorsett d. (19), 5 and 3

Saturday’s quarterfinals

(1) Lyerly d. (8) Bernhardt,

(4) Brown vs. (5) Lombard

(2) Swaringen vs. (7) Wright

(6) Dorsett vs. (3) Lentz

Sunday’s semifinals

(1) Lyerly d. (4) Brown

(6) Dorsett d. (2) Swaringen

Sunday’s championship

(1) Lyerly d. (6) Dorsett

Following are the Rowan County Amateur champions:

1979 — Mallory McDaniel (1st)

1980 — Gerald Staton (1st)

1981 — Junior Rabon (1st)

1982 — David Bogedain (1st)

1983 — Gary Miller (1st)

1984 — John Henderlite (1st)

1985 — John Henderlite (2nd)

1986 — Gary Keating (1st)

1987 — Gary Miller (2nd)

1988 — Gary Miller (3rd)

1989 — Junior Rabon (2nd)

1990 — Randy Bingham (1st)

1991 — Richard Cobb (1st)

1992 — Gary Miller (4th)

1993 — Randy Bingham (2nd)

1994 — Todd Johnson (1st)

1995 — Gary Miller (5th)

1996 — Gary Miller (6th)

1997 — Ryan Honeycutt (1st)

1998 — Thad Sprinkle (1st)

1999 — Dusty Holder (1st)

2000 — Tommy Trexler (1st)

2001 — Ryan Honeycutt (2nd)

2002 — Adam Jordan (1st)

2003 — Mallory McDaniel (2nd)

2004 — Randy Bingham (3rd)

2005 — Jon Allen (1st)

2006 — Randy Bingham (4th)

2007 — Keith Dorsett (1st)

2008 — Ronnie Eidson (1st)

2009 — Ryan Honeycutt (3rd)

2010 — Ronnie Eidson (2nd)

2011 — Ronnie Eidson (3rd)

2012 — Keith Dorsett (2nd)

2013 — Andrew Morgan (1st)

2014 — Eric Mulkey (1st)

2015 — Nick Lyerly (1st)

2016 — Keith Dorsett (3rd)

2017 — Keith Dorsett (4th)

2018 – Nick Lyerly (2nd)

2019 — Nick Lyerly (3rd)

2020 — Nick Lyerly (4th)

2021 — Nick Lyerly (5th)

2022 — Nick Lyerly (6th)