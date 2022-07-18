American Legion baseball: Activities set for Newman Park; Randolph rolling in series with Kannapolis

Staff report

ASHEBORO — Randolph County routed Kannapolis again on Sunday at McCrary Park, romping 12-0 in Game 2 of a best-of-five Area III semifinals series.

Robert Garner and Connor Adams combined on a one-hitter in the 10-run rule game.

Garner pitched four innings and got the win, allowing one hit with three strikeouts. Adams walked one and struck out one in one inning.

Post 45 used walks to score twice in the first inning and blew it open with a 10-run third inning that included a grand slam by Braylen Hayes.

Randolph (26-8) can end the series with a win Monday night at Kannapolis.

A win would put Randolph in the Area III championship game against Rowan County and would clinch a berth for Post 45 in the state tournament.

Randolph won 11-1 in the first game of the series on Saturday.

Randolph pitchers have held Kannapolis to three hits in the two games.

•••

The Rowan County Legion team will play on Wednesday at Newman Park at 6 p.m. against a “Celebrity Legion all-star team.”

An “old-timers game” for former Rowan County players will immediately follow the first game.

There’s reduced admission for these games. Concessions will be sold.

Former Rowan/MLB player Bobby Parnell will attend.

•••

On Tuesday, boys and girls, ages 6-12, have an opportunity for a free night out at Newman Park from 6-8 p.m. with instruction by current players.

Concessions will be sold. Family and friends are invited.

Contact Adrian Gantt at 704-213-2438 with any questions.