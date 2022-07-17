New Sheetz location in Salisbury approved by Planning Board

SALISBURY — The Salisbury Planning Board decided on Tuesday afternoon to approve a proposed zoning change that would make way for a new Sheetz to open in the area.

The location in question is at an intersection off the 1200 block of Peeler Road near the intersection of Lane Parkway. The two parcels in question are currently zoned for Light Industrial or Commercial Business Industrial use.

The board approved a change in which the property could switch to Highway Business or Conditional District Overlay zoning moving forward.

The proposal by Sheetz, Inc. also requested space for an area with pumps located at the front of the establishment and a rear space for additional truck parking.

The new Sheetz would be located just over four miles away from an existing location that opened in 2011 off of Jake Alexander Boulevard at the intersection with Old Concord Road.

The next step for the proposal will be going in front of city council on Aug. 2 for further approval so the plans for the business can move toward development.

This decision was among a handful of other rezoning requests along Peeler Road as the board continues to look at new development projects proposed for that area.