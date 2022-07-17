Lutheran Services Carolinas honors Cottraux

SALISBURY — Susan Cottraux, a personal care assistant for Trinity at Home, is one of seven Loyal Service Award winners for Lutheran Services Carolinas.

Each year, LSC honors staff members who fulfill its mission by serving clients and residents in an extraordinary way. Nominated by their peers and supervisors, the award winners lead by example and are the heart and soul of the agency.

Cottraux has been a personal care assistant with Trinity at Home for over three years. She helps train new staff and has been a huge part of the Trinity Oaks Family Support Group growth by volunteering to bring snacks, do arts and crafts, or play games with the families’ loved ones so they can attend the meeting. She also does devotions and sings at Trinity Living Center, Trinity Oaks assisted living, and the Virginia Casey Center at Trinity Oaks health and rehab.

Other winners are Sandra Altamirano, CNA II at Trinity Glen; Carole Bodenhamer, receptionist at Trinity Elms assisted living; Elisa Bolick, CNA at Trinity Ridge; Angela Cope, nursing staff scheduler at Trinity Village who started her career with LSC 25 years ago; Torrie Evans, SNAP coordinator for Child and Family Services; and Jennifer Lopez, CNA at Trinity Village.